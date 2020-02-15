Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Update

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SID shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

SID traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 4,720,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

