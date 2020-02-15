Comparing Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) & LRAD (NYSE:GNSS)

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) and LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arlo Technologies and LRAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlo Technologies -36.49% -62.20% -28.67% LRAD 6.63% 6.81% 5.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arlo Technologies and LRAD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlo Technologies $472.02 million 0.59 -$75.48 million ($1.02) -3.62 LRAD $36.98 million 2.88 $2.79 million $0.08 40.25

LRAD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arlo Technologies. Arlo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LRAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Arlo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of LRAD shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Arlo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of LRAD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arlo Technologies and LRAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlo Technologies 1 0 1 0 2.00 LRAD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arlo Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.63%. LRAD has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.28%. Given LRAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LRAD is more favorable than Arlo Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Arlo Technologies has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LRAD has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LRAD beats Arlo Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. The company also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Security Light, a wire-free lighting product; Arlo Audio Doorbell, a smart audio doorbell solution to pair with Arlo camera or Arlo Security Light products; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins. In addition, it provides Arlo app for iOS and Android devices that allow users to connect various devices; and prepaid services, including even-day cloud video storage with the ability to connect up to five cameras and 90 days of customer support. The company offers its products through retail channels, wholesale distribution and wireless carrier channels, and paid subscription services through in-app purchases. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

