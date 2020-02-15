Comparing Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) and QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) and QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QAD has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of QAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Benefitfocus and QAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus 0 4 5 0 2.56 QAD 0 0 4 0 3.00

Benefitfocus currently has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 124.02%. QAD has a consensus target price of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. Given Benefitfocus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than QAD.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benefitfocus and QAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus $258.72 million 2.18 -$52.63 million ($1.49) -11.58 QAD $333.02 million 3.20 $10.43 million $0.51 102.67

QAD has higher revenue and earnings than Benefitfocus. Benefitfocus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Benefitfocus and QAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus -19.30% N/A -15.32% QAD -3.63% -0.01% -0.01%

Summary

QAD beats Benefitfocus on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. The company's products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Consolidated Billing & Payment, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; Consumer-Directed Healthcare Accounts, a solution for health savings accounts management; and COBRA Administration, a solution for employers that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. In addition, it provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration and deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; and fulfillment, dependent verification, and HR administration services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About QAD

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The company's QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.