Comparing Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Merit Medical Systems and Sensus Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 1 2 6 0 2.56 Sensus Healthcare 1 1 4 0 2.50

Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $7.10, indicating a potential upside of 53.02%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 1.94% 9.23% 5.12% Sensus Healthcare -9.83% -9.78% -7.61%

Risk & Volatility

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of -0.65, indicating that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Sensus Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $882.75 million 2.56 $42.02 million $1.69 24.21 Sensus Healthcare $26.43 million 2.90 -$2.02 million ($0.14) -33.14

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sensus Healthcare. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Sensus Healthcare on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers cardiovascular and critical care products to treat patients with life-threatening diseases, protect healthcare providers from exposure to bloodborne pathogens, and provide medical devices. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products comprising delivery system, embolotherapy, spine ablation, and vertebral compression fracture products to treat metastatic spinal tumors, liver cancer, uterine fibroids, benign prostatic hyperplasia, vertebral compression fractures, and arteriovenous malformations and hemostatic embolization, as well as breast cancer localization and guidance products for the treatment of breast cancer. Further, the company offers non-vascular stents to treat pulmonary and gastrointestinal diseases; dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; and microelectromechanical system sensor components. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through its direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary robotic intraoperative radiation therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

