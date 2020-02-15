Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,875.50 ($24.67).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Compass Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) target price for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,941 ($25.53) on Friday. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion and a PE ratio of 27.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,917.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,979.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Compass Group will post 8963.8515019 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.90 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $13.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Compass Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

