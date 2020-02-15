Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Short Interest Down 6.8% in January

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 275,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,084. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 187.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,087,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 709,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.