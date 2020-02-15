Conceal (CCX) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $704,806.00 and $117,723.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001122 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.01229117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00046183 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018081 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00219400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002348 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00069204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005156 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,479,507 coins and its circulating supply is 6,336,214 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

