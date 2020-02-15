Concoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded 47% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Concoin has traded 62% higher against the dollar. Concoin has a total market capitalization of $4,804.00 and $10.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.22 or 0.03212238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00249915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00153868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Concoin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin. The official website for Concoin is www.concoin.com.

Buying and Selling Concoin

Concoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

