Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 751,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.51. 32,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,451. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.27 million, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 877.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth $2,798,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 517,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 295,715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth $2,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,792 shares during the last quarter. 25.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

