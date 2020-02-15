Connect Coin Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. Connect Coin has a market capitalization of $45,437.00 and approximately $1,023.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connect Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal. Over the last week, Connect Coin has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin.

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

