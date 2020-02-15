Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $427.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce sales of $427.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.41 million and the lowest is $408.96 million. Conn’s reported sales of $432.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONN shares. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of CONN opened at $9.40 on Friday. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $269.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Conn’s by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 445,812 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $5,065,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Conn’s by 768.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 164,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 3,274.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 151,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Conn’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128,294 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

