Consensus (SEN) Price Reaches $0.0007

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047034 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00068999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001022 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00086929 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,478.11 or 1.04958659 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000627 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Consensus Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

