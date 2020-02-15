Consensus (SEN) Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049273 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000954 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00080116 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,631.04 or 1.03748732 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000648 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

