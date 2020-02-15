ContentBox Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One ContentBox token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, CPDAX, Bilaxy and DDEX. ContentBox has a market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $252,143.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009767 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013336 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001770 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000495 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, UEX, CPDAX, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

