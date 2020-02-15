Contents Protocol Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Contents Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Contents Protocol has a market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded up 64.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00050559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 272.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00477910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.01 or 0.06244321 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00066695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025089 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,298,954,196 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

