Contents Protocol Trading Up 50% Over Last Week (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Contents Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. During the last week, Contents Protocol has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and $3.32 million worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 272.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00485936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $616.51 or 0.06170968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00073241 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025517 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001482 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

CPT is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,298,954,196 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.