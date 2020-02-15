Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,121 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,237,000 after acquiring an additional 400,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.94. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039 in the last ninety days. 77.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

