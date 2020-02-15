Contrasting Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) & HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NYSE:HTGM)

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avantor and HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.04 billion 1.69 $331.60 million $0.58 30.71 HTG Molecular Diagnostics $21.50 million 1.48 -$16.45 million ($0.60) -0.92

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than HTG Molecular Diagnostics. HTG Molecular Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor N/A N/A N/A HTG Molecular Diagnostics -76.97% -88.60% -40.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Avantor and HTG Molecular Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 4 19 0 2.83 HTG Molecular Diagnostics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Avantor presently has a consensus price target of $20.71, indicating a potential upside of 16.26%. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $3.13, indicating a potential upside of 468.39%. Given HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HTG Molecular Diagnostics is more favorable than Avantor.

Summary

Avantor beats HTG Molecular Diagnostics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The company's assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL Cell of Origin Assay; HTG EdgeSeq PATH Assay; HTG EdgeSeq miRNA Whole-Transcriptome Assay; HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL Cell of Origin Assay EU; HTG EdgeSeq ALKPlus Assay EU; HTG EdgeSeq EGFR, KRAS and BRAF Mutation Assay; and HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the development of custom RUO assays; governing agreement with QIAGEN Manchester Limited; development and professional services agreement with Invetech PTY Ltd; and an agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the development of nuclease-protection-based RNA or DNA profiling tests. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

