Contrasting Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Gores Holdings III alerts:

This table compares Gores Holdings III and AgroFresh Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings III N/A N/A $1.74 million N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $178.79 million 0.68 -$30.06 million ($0.56) -4.25

Gores Holdings III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings III and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings III N/A 93.20% 1.15% AgroFresh Solutions -20.80% -8.99% -3.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gores Holdings III and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 131.09%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Gores Holdings III.

Risk & Volatility

Gores Holdings III has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Gores Holdings III Company Profile

Gores Holdings III, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.