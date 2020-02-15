Contrasting Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) & ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Summit Wireless Technologies and ChipMOS Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ChipMOS Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summit Wireless Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 631.53%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than ChipMOS Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and ChipMOS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -694.31% -462.87% -241.61% ChipMOS Technologies 13.02% 13.86% 7.62%

Risk and Volatility

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS Technologies has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and ChipMOS Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $1.37 million 7.44 -$67.36 million N/A N/A ChipMOS Technologies $603.80 million 1.51 $43.31 million N/A N/A

ChipMOS Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of ChipMOS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChipMOS Technologies beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems. The company has a strategic partnership with THX Ltd. to develop wireless sound technology for gaming, Esports, and home entertainment. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

