Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Core-Mark reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

