Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Corelogic worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 938.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Corelogic by 1,211.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 327,068 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth $1,333,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Corelogic by 70.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Corelogic by 121.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Corelogic Inc has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,516,889.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $585,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

