Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of CSOD opened at $58.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -210.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.31.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,749.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,848,299 shares in the company, valued at $114,982,680.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,625 shares of company stock worth $7,497,464. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

