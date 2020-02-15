Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OFC. Mizuho began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $29,789.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,668.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $30,248.19. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 811,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

