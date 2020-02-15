Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $277.00 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00047034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Coinone and GDAC. Cosmos has a market cap of $895.37 million and approximately $277.00 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00068999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001022 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00086929 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,478.11 or 1.04958659 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000627 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000386 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Coinone and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

