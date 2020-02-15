Cosmos Market Cap Tops $963.18 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $963.18 million and $215.96 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $5.05 or 0.00049273 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Coinone, BitForex and GDAC. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000954 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00080116 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,631.04 or 1.03748732 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000648 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000418 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.