Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 27.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,716. The company has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $214.04 and a twelve month high of $319.81.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

