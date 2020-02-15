Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Trimmed by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $214.04 and a 12 month high of $319.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

