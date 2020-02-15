COTI Market Capitalization Achieves $6.06 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and $1.52 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 65.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 305,658,854 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official website is coti.io. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

