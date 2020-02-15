Counterparty (XCP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,887.00

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00020942 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Poloniex. Counterparty has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $7,887.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counterparty Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,387 coins. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Zaif, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

