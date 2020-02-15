Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 529 ($6.96).

CSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 454 ($5.97) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of CSP opened at GBX 524.50 ($6.90) on Friday. Countryside Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 525.50 ($6.91). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 487.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 383.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Countryside Properties will post 3262.1487963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Countryside Properties’s payout ratio is presently 3.59%.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £238,560 ($313,812.15). Also, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total value of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91). Insiders have sold a total of 134,465 shares of company stock worth $64,321,620 over the last ninety days.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

