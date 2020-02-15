COVA (COVA) Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $813,537.00 and $1.65 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.49 or 0.03434040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00256276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00156226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003099 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.