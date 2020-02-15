Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVTI. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $250.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Research analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 48.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

