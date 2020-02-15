Covesting (COV) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,662.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $5,662.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, Covesting has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.03182593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00248298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00044165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00156879 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.