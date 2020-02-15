Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Up 5.9% in January

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 367,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CL King assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $164.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $149.50 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.