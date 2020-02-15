Cream (CRM) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Cream has a total market cap of $29,009.00 and $64.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.01230754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00046488 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00218804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008658 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002370 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00069461 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

