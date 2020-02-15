CREDIT (CREDIT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $66,865.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. CREDIT has a market cap of $220,873.00 and $66,865.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CREDIT has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047222 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000512 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

