Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

Several research firms have commented on CPG. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,519 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 142,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

CPG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. 954,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

