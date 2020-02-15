Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 437.11 ($5.75).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRST shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC reduced their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, insider Peter Truscott sold 67,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.55), for a total value of £336,389.04 ($442,500.71). Also, insider Leslie Van de Walle sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £79,520 ($104,604.05).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 513.50 ($6.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.27 ($6.69). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 459.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 400.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 21.80 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

