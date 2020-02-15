Critical Contrast: FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) & BBX Capital (NASDAQ:BBXTB)

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) and BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get FFBW alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FFBW and BBX Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A BBX Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

FFBW has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBX Capital has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and BBX Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW 10.46% 2.04% 0.48% BBX Capital 2.42% 4.36% 1.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFBW and BBX Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $11.31 million 7.26 $1.06 million N/A N/A BBX Capital $961.79 million 0.41 $35.10 million N/A N/A

BBX Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of FFBW shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of FFBW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of BBX Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BBX Capital beats FFBW on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans. The Bank invests in various types of liquid assets, including the United States Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises and municipal governments, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had total deposits of 180.5 million. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had net loans of 165,697 thousand.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.