Critical Contrast: TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) & ViacomCBS (NYSE:VIAC)

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TEGNA and ViacomCBS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TEGNA $2.30 billion 1.60 $405.67 million $1.38 12.25 ViacomCBS $14.51 billion 0.90 $1.96 billion $5.19 6.74

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than TEGNA. ViacomCBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TEGNA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TEGNA has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TEGNA pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. TEGNA pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ViacomCBS pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ViacomCBS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of TEGNA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TEGNA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TEGNA and ViacomCBS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TEGNA 0 3 7 0 2.70 ViacomCBS 1 6 7 0 2.43

TEGNA currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. ViacomCBS has a consensus target price of $46.82, indicating a potential upside of 33.84%. Given ViacomCBS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ViacomCBS is more favorable than TEGNA.

Profitability

This table compares TEGNA and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEGNA 12.45% 20.43% 5.10% ViacomCBS 18.98% 44.13% 7.94%

Summary

ViacomCBS beats TEGNA on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events, as well as a direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription. This segment also operates Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from its television stations. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

