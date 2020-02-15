Critical Contrast: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) versus Allied Esports Entertainment (NYSE:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allied Esports Entertainment and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vivint Smart Home 0 2 1 0 2.33

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.57%. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Vivint Smart Home.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -28.14% -3.64% Vivint Smart Home N/A 102.40% 1.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Vivint Smart Home’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment N/A N/A $1.14 million ($0.15) -17.40 Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $5.27 million N/A N/A

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats Vivint Smart Home on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

