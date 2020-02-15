Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Share Price

Headlines about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.81 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of RBS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,308,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

