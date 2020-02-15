Critical Review: Shockwave Medical (SWAV) and The Competition

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Shockwave Medical to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shockwave Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 3 4 0 2.57 Shockwave Medical Competitors 1108 3559 5885 328 2.50

Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus price target of $48.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8.61%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 8.16%. Given Shockwave Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical -119.06% -42.97% -34.67% Shockwave Medical Competitors -563.63% -105.63% -23.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shockwave Medical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $42.93 million N/A -20.72 Shockwave Medical Competitors $1.43 billion $157.00 million 0.64

Shockwave Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Shockwave Medical. Shockwave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

