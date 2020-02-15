Critical Survey: America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) versus TELIA Co A B/ADR (NYSE:TLSNY)

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TELIA Co A B/ADR and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELIA Co A B/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 0 0 2 0 3.00

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.45%. Given America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is more favorable than TELIA Co A B/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.62 billion 1.84 $365.90 million $0.50 16.96 America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L $54.06 billion 1.10 $2.67 billion $0.80 22.48

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has higher revenue and earnings than TELIA Co A B/ADR. TELIA Co A B/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TELIA Co A B/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. TELIA Co A B/ADR pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELIA Co A B/ADR 5.46% 7.96% 3.02% America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 5.59% 22.63% 3.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L beats TELIA Co A B/ADR on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELIA Co A B/ADR

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions. In addition, the company owns and operates fiber backbones. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Halebop, OneCall, MyCall, Phonero, Get, TDC, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Lmt, Amigo, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.8 million mobile subscriptions, 1.9 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, 2.4 million TV subscriptions, 2.1 million IoT subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. It sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

