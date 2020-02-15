Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to post $554.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crossamerica Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $601.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $506.60 million. Crossamerica Partners posted sales of $547.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crossamerica Partners.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAPL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE:CAPL opened at $18.98 on Friday. Crossamerica Partners has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $660.25 million, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,909.09%.

In other Crossamerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 7,486,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

