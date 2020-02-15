Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,276 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,320.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,821,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,678,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after acquiring an additional 839,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,784,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total transaction of $13,965,592.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $417,114.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,435 shares of company stock valued at $35,645,221. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.82.

NYSE NOW opened at $356.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $357.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.99 and a 200-day moving average of $275.51. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.21, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

