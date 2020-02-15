Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 19,240 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Eaton stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

