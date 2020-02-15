Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,374 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of AIG opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

