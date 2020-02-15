Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $71.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.58.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

